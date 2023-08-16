GateToken Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $389.68 million and $885,968.32 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for $4.06 or 0.00013897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,205.53 or 1.00034238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002241 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,044,285 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,284.92962714 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.09048728 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $638,797.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

