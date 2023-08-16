GDS Wealth Management Buys 1,878 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. 606,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,361. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

