GDS Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. The stock had a trading volume of 201,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.