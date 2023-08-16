GDS Wealth Management Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.02. 7,180,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

