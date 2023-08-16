GDS Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $205.86. 331,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.56 and its 200 day moving average is $186.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

