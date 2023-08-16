GDS Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

PXD traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.