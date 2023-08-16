GDS Wealth Management Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 361,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,000. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 4,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,537. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

About First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

