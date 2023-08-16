GDS Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 647,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.44. 922,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,242. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $373.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.