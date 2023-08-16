GDS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,929 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management owned 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.2 %

FDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 232,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

