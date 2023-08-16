GDS Wealth Management Sells 67,833 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GDS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $35,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 180,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,152. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

