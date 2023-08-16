GDS Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,832,000 after purchasing an additional 440,600 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 121,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,136. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
