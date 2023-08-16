Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.51

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.51 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 98.25 ($1.25). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.26), with a volume of 5,653 shares traded.

Gear4music Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3,156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Further Reading

