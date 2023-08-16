General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Eugene S. Stark Purchases 262 Shares

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.10 per share, with a total value of $10,768.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $328,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General American Investors stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 45,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its position in General American Investors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in General American Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

