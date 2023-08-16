General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Increased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 4.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 1,268,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

