General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

