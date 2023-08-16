Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) PT Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.80% from the stock’s current price.

GBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBIO

Generation Bio Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GBIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 6,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,804. The company has a market cap of $299.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.23. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 94.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 437,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Generation Bio by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 258,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.