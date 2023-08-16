Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Position Lowered by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,931 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 657,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 610,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

GGAA opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.