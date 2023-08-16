GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 24.9 %

NASDAQ GOVXW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

geovax labs, inc., (otcqb: govx) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using our modified vaccinia ankara – virus-like particle (mva-vlp) vaccine platform. our development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against hiv, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (ebola, sudan, marburg, and lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic hepatitis b infections and cancers.

