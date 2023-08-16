GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
GeoVax Labs Stock Up 24.9 %
NASDAQ GOVXW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.