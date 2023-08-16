Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Down 4.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
GRPTF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getlink in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getlink currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
