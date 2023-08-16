GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Reaches $0.0511

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $126,994.23 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.05274147 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $126,614.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

