Gifford Fong Associates Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a market cap of $429.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

