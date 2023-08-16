Gifford Fong Associates Sells 19,035 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gifford Fong Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gifford Fong Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

