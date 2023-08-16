Gifford Fong Associates Sells 8,794 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $507.66. The company had a trading volume of 186,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

