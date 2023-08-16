Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.3 %

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 683,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,354. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.