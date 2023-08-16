Global Medical REIT Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
GMRE stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $629.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.50%.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
