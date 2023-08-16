Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

