Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Global X Education ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Global X Education ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

About Global X Education ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Education ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period.

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

