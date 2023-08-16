Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95. 68 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.
Global X Education ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87.
Global X Education ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
About Global X Education ETF
The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
