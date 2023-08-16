Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 41 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of internet and e-commerce technologies in emerging market countries. EWEB was launched on Nov 9, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

