GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.58. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 130,199 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

