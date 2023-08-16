GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of GDDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 536,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,411. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.96.
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,205. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
