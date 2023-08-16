Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GROY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a $2.85 target price on Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Royalty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

