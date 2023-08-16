Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AUMN

Golden Minerals Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 53,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,646. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.