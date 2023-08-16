Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Goldgroup Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.
Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About Goldgroup Mining
Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldgroup Mining
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.