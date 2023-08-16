Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.04 Variable Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 521,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,987 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 191,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.