Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 10,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

