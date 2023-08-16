Grand Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 66,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,144. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

