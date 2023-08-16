Grand Wealth Management LLC Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 1,418,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.