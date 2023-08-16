Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of GMGMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
