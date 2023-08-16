Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of GMGMF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Get Graphene Manufacturing Group alerts:

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.