Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Shares of GEHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. Gravitas Education has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravitas Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

