Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 5.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 1,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Gray Television Trading Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.