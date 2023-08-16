Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GECCN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.35.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile
