Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECCN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

