Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of CONMED at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $489,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 28.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CONMED Stock Down 2.6 %

CONMED stock opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.