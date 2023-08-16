Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 919,897 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 919,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,168,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 84.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 143.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

