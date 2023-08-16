Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 416,904 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 792,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 416,904 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 67.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,341 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $892,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

