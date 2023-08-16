Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,519 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 239,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

