Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 342,315 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 342,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $78,651,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $49,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $26,114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,458,000 after acquiring an additional 418,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Cognex Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

