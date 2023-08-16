Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 20,546 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameren worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,271,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

