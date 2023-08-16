Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,735 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $27,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,465 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9 %

PNC opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.