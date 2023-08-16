Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $32.98 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,975,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

