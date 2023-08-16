Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,660. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson purchased 121,721 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $830,137.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,116.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

